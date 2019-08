SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WTNH)– A 2-year-old girl in San Diego is dead after being left in her mother’s car on Monday.

The woman called 9-1-1 to report that she woke up from a nap and couldn’t find her child.

A short time later, she called back saying she found the toddler in the car and that she wasn’t breathing.

The incident remains under investigation.