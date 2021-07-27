San Francisco bars to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to enter

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Hundreds of San Francisco bars will soon start requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test before entry, according to a statement from the San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance.

The alliance, which represents roughly 500 bars, said rising COVID-19 cases among staffers prompted the decision.

“We believe we are obligated to protect our workers and their families and to offer a safe space for customers to relax and socialize,” reads the statement, released Monday.

Starting Thursday, July 29, member establishments will be requiring proof of vaccination or the negative results of a COVID-19 test taken within the past 72 hours, the statement continued.

“Guests without these verifications are welcome to sit outside in parklets or other spaces we offer,” the alliance said.

The full statement can be seen below:

(San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance)

The announcement came the same day Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California will require state employees and all health care workers to show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly as officials aim to slow rising coronavirus infection, mostly among the unvaccinated.

The new rule for health workers will take effect next month, officials announced Monday. There are at least 238,000 state employees, according to the California controller’s office. Health officials couldn’t immediately provide an estimate on size of the health care workforce in the nation’s most populated state.

About 62% of all eligible Californians are fully vaccinated, and the state has struggled to make significant progress in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the more contagious delta variant now makes up an estimated 80% of infections in California. Hospitalizations are on the rise, though still far below where they were during the winter peak.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.