(WTNH) – Sandy Hook Promise parents are speaking out following the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took the lives of 19 children and two adults.

On Thursday at 11 a.m., the Sandy Hook Promise will host a virtual news briefing. The Uvalde shooting comes nearly 10 years after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary tragedy.

The Sandy Hook Promise parents will discuss actions, insights, and recommendations to protect children from gun violence, as well as addressing questions.

Nicole Hockley, co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, and mother of Dylan, who was killed at Sandy Hook, and Mark Barden, co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, and father of Daniel, who was killed at Sandy Hook will be speaking at the briefing.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.