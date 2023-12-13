NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont ordered U.S. and Connecticut flags to fly half-staff on Thursday in remembrance of the lives lost during the Sandy Hook tragedy, 11 years ago.

The shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown killed 20 children and 6 adults on Dec. 14, 2012. To honor these victims, the flags will remain half-staff from sunrise on Thursday, Dec. 14 to sunset.

Lamont said that all other flags including state, municipal, corporate and others should be lowered as well, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag.

“The tragedy that occurred on this day eleven years ago is one of the worst in our history, but in its aftermath, we witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of support from all over the country, spreading a message of love and unity that we must work to protect and reinforce,” Lamont said in a written statement.

Connecticut Remembers :