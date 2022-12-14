HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A dark day in Connecticut and across the country. It’s been 10 years since the Sandy Hook School shooting.

A moment of silence was held on the floor of the U.S. House.

There is a display at the state Capitol, remembering the 26 victims. The photos were taken by a Colchester photographer, Robert Carley, which capture heartfelt displays from around Newtown in the months after the shooting.

“I wanted to document the outpouring of care,” Carley said. “The emotions, the avalanche, the teddy bears, the hearts and all the tributes.”

The gallery will be on display throughout the month.