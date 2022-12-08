NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. senators and other lawmakers from Connecticut will join survivors, advocates, and families of gun violence victims on Thursday morning at a news conference, marking 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newton.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and U.S. Representatives Rosa DeLauro, John Larson, Joe Courtney, and Jim Himes will join the Newtown Action Alliance, survivors, advocates, and families of gun violence victims at a news conference at 11 a.m. at the U.S. Capitol.

The group will renew its call to honor the memories of victims with action against gun violence.

The National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence was held Wednesday night at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Washington. Though the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation led the observance, the annual vigil honors all victims of gun violence nationwide.

Since 20 first-graders and six educators were killed in the school shooting in Newtown on Dec. 14, 2012, more than one million Americans have been victims or survivors of gun violence.