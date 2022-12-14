(WTNH) – As we remember the victims of Sandy Hook 10 years later, the impact of that day has changed gun control all across the country. During that time, many thought the horror of that day would lead to sweeping gun reform.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy spoke on the Senate floor on Wednesday to honor the Sandy Hook victims as they do every year. They spoke about grief and grit, pain and progress, and the passing of key federal gun legislation 10 years in the making.

“Many of us in Connecticut and throughout the nation awoke today with a heavy heart with grief still so raw you can almost touch it,” Blumenthal said.

Grief, remembrance and a call to action 10 years after 20 students and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

“My pain is for what we lost that day,” Murphy said. “My pain is for the delayed reaction of this country.”

Many expected the horror of that day would lead to sweeping federal gun reform. In 2013, grieving Newtown families witnessed an expanded background check law fail to get the 60 votes needed in the Senate.

“We return home for now disappointed, but not defeated,” Mark Barden, victim’s father, said in 2013. “We return home with a determination that change will happen. Maybe not today, but it will happen.”

It did. Nine years later, President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan bill called the “Safer Communities Act” this past summer.

“Almost ten years to the day of this tragedy of Sandy Hook, we passed the most significant anti-gun violence measure in Congress in 30 years,” Murphy said.

The law includes $750 million to help states implement “red flag” laws to remove firearms from people who appear to be a danger to themselves or others. It provides funding for mental health programs and enhances background checks for buyers under 21.

The law also closes the “boyfriend loophole,” so people who are convicted of domestic abuse can’t purchase a gun.

Some argue the law falls short, but Murphy says this is meaningful progress.

“What we communicated this summer to those kids and to the parents is that we care,” Murphy said. “Our answer isn’t nothing.”

Murphy added he and his colleagues were shown evidence that this law is saving lives.