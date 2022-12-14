NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been 10 years since 26 students and educators were killed in the tragic shooting at a Newtown elementary school. A decade later, the victims and their families are still being remembered in the music scene.

Grammy Award-winning activist and artist Sheryl Crow dropped a new live track, “I Shall Believe” to honor the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Her performance of the track, which was recorded at a benefit in Nashville last month, benefitted the Sandy Hook Promise organization.

View her performance here.

Crow’s live gig will be a part of a series of docu-concerts in the forthcoming 2023 film “A Father’s Promise.” The film tells the story of co-CEO of SHP Mark Barden, who survived the unthinkable, and is becoming a force of change.

An additional fundraiser has been implemented with The Promise Band, led by Barden and band leader Jimmy Vivino, to raise funds for the SHP. The social giving app Cauze offered to match the first $50,000 in donations.

Donate via Cauze here.