NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dec. 14, 2022, marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown when 20 students and six educators were killed.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn) directed all state and U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday to honor the victims.

“Our hearts will forever be with the 20 innocent and gentle young children whose lives were taken all too soon, and the six courageous and devoted educators who lost their lives in protection of the students they heroically guarded,” Lamont said. “I continue to pray for their families and friends that they are blessed with peace and love.”

In an interview with News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent, then-Gov. Dannel Malloy reflected on Dec. 14, 2012.

“I think about it on a regular basis,” he said.

