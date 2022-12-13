NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – It has been 10 years since 20 first graders and six educators were killed in Sandy Hook.

Years after the Sandy Hook shooting, former President Barack Obama broke down at the White House thinking about the lives lost. He had visited Sandy Hook days after the shooting to lead a memorial service to help heal the community and the nation.

“I think about those kids every day,” Obama said in 2016.

Former Governor Dannel Malloy also spoke that day and talked a lot about faith during his speech.

“In those moments that you’re called upon to speak of the unspeakable and to help those who are in need of help, there are certainly themes that we could share,” Malloy said. “I mean, you know, you could have stood up there and yelled about how terrible this was, and of course, it was, but that doesn’t leave folks with a path forward.”

That path forward was through love.

“What I really think about as the anniversary approaches and as the anniversary happens is the people I met, the parents, and in some cases, the extended families,” Malloy said. “I have a couple of ornaments for Christmas that were sent to me by parents with a picture of their child.”

Malloy reflects on that day and every day since December 14, 2012.

WATCH: See the full interview with former governor Dannel Malloy.

“You know, what I really think about is the potential that was not allowed to reach maturity,” Malloy said. “It was the impacts on brothers and sisters who had to see their sibling die that way. It’s the mothers and fathers and the horrendous grief that they would go through, and sometimes, I imagine what would I have done if, how would I survive that if I had personally experienced that as a parent.”

Twenty-six stars now adorn the Sandy Hook Firehouse. They are beacons of the souls taken.

“I wasn’t a novice at emergency and desperate situations, and perhaps that allowed me to apply and understand that knowledge and to respond in ways that perhaps other people would not have responded, but I did my best,” Malloy said.

Malloy says he is not sure how he’s going to mark 10 years, but he does cherish those Christmas ornaments. He said one of the most important actions he took was to assign a state trooper to each of the families to protect them, but also keep open lines of communication.