SANDY HOOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Today, December 14, marks ten years since 20 first-graders and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Governor Ned Lamont has directed flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of the victims.

Today, the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, dedicated to the memory of 6-year-old victim Catherine, will be breaking ground on its $10 million permanent facilities in Newtown. The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary has been carrying on the legacy of Catherine who loved animals. It’s a place where animals are cared for, nature is celebrated and kindness lives.

We will never forget those lost in Sandy Hook:

  • Charlotte Bacon, 6
  • Daniel Barden, 7
  • Olivia Engel, 6
  • Josephine Gay, 7
  • Dylan Hockley, 6
  • Madeleine Hsu, 6
  • Catherine Hubbard, 6
  • Chase Kowalski, 7
  • Jesse Lewis, 6
  • Ana Marquez-Greene, 6
  • James Mattioli, 6
  • Grace McDonnell, 7
  • Emilie Parker, 6
  • Jack Pinto, 6
  • Noah Pozner, 6
  • Caroline Previdi, 6
  • Jessica Rekos, 6
  • Avielle Richman, 6
  • Benjamin Wheeler, 6
  • Allison Wyatt, 6
  • Rachel D’Avino, 29 (behavior therapist)
  • Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, 47 (principal)
  • Anne Marie Murphy, 52 (special education teacher)
  • Lauren Rousseau, 30 (teacher)
  • Mary Sherlach, 56 (school psychologist)
  • Victoria Leigh Soto, 27 (teacher)