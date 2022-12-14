SANDY HOOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Today, December 14, marks ten years since 20 first-graders and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Governor Ned Lamont has directed flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of the victims.
Today, the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, dedicated to the memory of 6-year-old victim Catherine, will be breaking ground on its $10 million permanent facilities in Newtown. The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary has been carrying on the legacy of Catherine who loved animals. It’s a place where animals are cared for, nature is celebrated and kindness lives.
We will never forget those lost in Sandy Hook:
- Charlotte Bacon, 6
- Daniel Barden, 7
- Olivia Engel, 6
- Josephine Gay, 7
- Dylan Hockley, 6
- Madeleine Hsu, 6
- Catherine Hubbard, 6
- Chase Kowalski, 7
- Jesse Lewis, 6
- Ana Marquez-Greene, 6
- James Mattioli, 6
- Grace McDonnell, 7
- Emilie Parker, 6
- Jack Pinto, 6
- Noah Pozner, 6
- Caroline Previdi, 6
- Jessica Rekos, 6
- Avielle Richman, 6
- Benjamin Wheeler, 6
- Allison Wyatt, 6
- Rachel D’Avino, 29 (behavior therapist)
- Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, 47 (principal)
- Anne Marie Murphy, 52 (special education teacher)
- Lauren Rousseau, 30 (teacher)
- Mary Sherlach, 56 (school psychologist)
- Victoria Leigh Soto, 27 (teacher)