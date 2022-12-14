SANDY HOOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Today, December 14, marks ten years since 20 first-graders and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Governor Ned Lamont has directed flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of the victims.

Today, the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, dedicated to the memory of 6-year-old victim Catherine, will be breaking ground on its $10 million permanent facilities in Newtown. The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary has been carrying on the legacy of Catherine who loved animals. It’s a place where animals are cared for, nature is celebrated and kindness lives.

We will never forget those lost in Sandy Hook: