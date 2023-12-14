NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Monsignor Robert Weiss, the priest who answered the call to be there for families and the entire community when the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy happened 11 years ago, is retiring at the end of the month.

“Father Bob,” as he’s affectionately called, has served the people of Newtown for more than 25 years. He’s retiring now because of church law when it comes to age. He said if he could stay he certainly would.

Weiss is emotional while talking about the tragedy, which took the lives of 26 — 20 of which were children.

“The police chief at the time asked me to bless the children, and I when I walked into the building it was clear,” Weiss said. “They were already with God.”

Weiss said he always tried to do what was best for the families.

“I made it pretty clear that I’m not a professional counselor, but I would certainly be there anytime someone needed me,” he said. “…I’ve kind of taken my lead from the families, and watched how they have moved forward with their lives.”

Weiss first pledged to serve God in high school. He said his journey to Newtown started in Florida, where he says he heard a voice.

“I was on my way to school and passed the church,” Weiss said. “As I passed it, it was some voice telling me to be a priest. It almost stopped me for a minute.”

Weiss has been a priest for 50 years and said his time in Newtown has meant so much to him. Technically, he was supposed to retire a couple of years ago, but, he was able to get an extension from the bishop to stay longer.

“This is my home,” he said. “This is my life.”

He was able to get through the trying times by having a strong conviction of his own faith and knowing that people were looking to him for solace.

Weiss is thinking about maybe working part-time at another parish. He also said he wants to continue to marry people, because he just loves to be around all of that happiness.