WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Santa Claus is coming to town early this year!

Santa’s Flight Academy is returning to Westfarms mall on Friday, November 11. The one-of-a-kind immersive Santa photo experience allows children to dance in Santa’s magic mirror and turn into elite cadets to help Santa power his sleigh.

The experience is located at the 22-foot sleigh in Westfarms Center Court from 11 a.m. until 6:45 p.m. The experience includes meeting Santa, powering the sleigh, and enjoying a faux snowfall.

“We look forward to welcoming back families to Santa’s Flight Academy to bring smiles and laughter to all who visit this season,” said Alberto Arebalo, general manager of Westfarms. “Our holiday experience has become a tradition for our shoppers many look forward to each year.”

Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made here. In addition to locking in a time, families will receive a phone call from Santa prior to the visit.

Santa’s Flight Academy runs through December 24.

On November 11, News 8 will be with Santa at the mall!