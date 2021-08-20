Saturday in National Senior Citizen’s Day

(WTNH) – Saturday is National Senior Citizen’s Day. A holiday that raises awareness about issues that affect senior citizens and their quality of life.

Audrey Grove, Director of Community Services and Social Accountability for Masonicare spoke to News 8 about the national holiday and tell us more about how people can honor the day.

Chief Operating Officer at Assisted Living Services, Inc., Mario D’Aquila, provided insight on Connecticut programs available. Watch the full interview below:

For more information head to www.assistedlivingct.com