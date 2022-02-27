FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Save the Children is calling for the end of attacks on schools and children within Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

So far, up to 10 children have been killed, Save the Children reported.

Since 2014, Save the Children has been operating in Ukraine, delivering aid to children and their families through access to education, cash grants to families, and basic winter and hygiene kits.

Over recent days, at least six educational facilities have faced shelling, Save the Children said, leaving many children without an education. On February 21, schools in the eastern part of Ukraine closed, affecting the education of 350,000 children.

During an attack on Friday in Okhtyrka, a seven-year-old girl was among six people killed after a kindergarten and orphanage were damaged, the United Nations reported.

Save The Children said schools must be a safe space for children and teachers. The attacks against schools and hospitals are classified as one of the six grave violations committed against children, according to the UN.

“Schools must not become the battlefields where wars are waged and students are the casualties,” Save the Children’s Eastern Europe Director Irina Saghoyan said in a statement. “With every school that is damaged or destroyed, and every lesson missed, children’s prospects of experiencing and building a better future diminishes.”

Saghoyan said that schools, teachers, and students need to be protected from an attack, and the protection of schools and hospitals must be a priority of all parties involved.

“Save the Children is calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities, as the only way to protect children from violence and other violations of their rights,” Saghoyan said.