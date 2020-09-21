Attorney General Tong warns CT residents to be on alert for utility scams

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Attorney General William Tong is urging Connecticut residents to be on alert for utility scams Monday.

The warning comes after multiple reports of consumers receiving calls from scammers claiming to be from Eversource and threatening to shut-off electricity if a payment isn’t made.

According to Tong, the scammers have called both Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) customers pretending to be the utility companies and demanding that the payments are in forms of gift cards.

Customers are reminded that Eversource does not demand immediate payment by phone, particularly in gift cards.

The scammers also then will have sensitive information, including the customer’s account number and personal details.

“Our office has received multiple reports of individuals claiming to be from Eversource and threatening to shut off their power unless they pay a certain fee. Sadly, these scams can be sophisticated, and some Connecticut residents have fallen for them, losing their hard-earned money to bad actors looking to make a quick buck. If you are suspicious of a call from your utility company, hang up the phone and call your utility company directly.” Attorney General Tong

Consumers who receive suspicious phone calls about their Eversource service can verify the status of their account by calling Eversource directly at 800-286-2000. They can also contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Unit at 860-808-5420.

To report a scam to the Attorney General’s online complaint system, click here.