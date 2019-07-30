Attorney General warns of fake mail targeting businesses

(WTNH)–The state of Connecticut is warning local businesses to watch out for fake mail making the rounds.

The letters come from a company called ‘CT Certificate Service’.

It asks business owners to pay a fee of over $100 to get a certificate of existence, but it is not a required document in the state.

The real one just shows a company is up to date on its annual filings.

“CT Certificate of Service has no affiliation with the State of Connecticut and this is not a legitimate mailing. If you have received this letter or sent money to this company, I want to hear from you,” said Attorney General William Tong.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.