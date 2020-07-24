BBB finds dozens of fake websites using New Britain address

(WTNH) — You might want to double-check the URL you’re visiting for your online shopping.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut is investigating at least 25 websites that claim to be operating out of New Britain, and they say it’s likely more websites like this have yet to be discovered.

Scam victims nationwide told the BBB they ordered from the website, paid for the products, and they never received the products. The victims said they received fake tracking numbers and were unable to contact customer service.

Many of the websites spoof the sites of popular brands like Lego, ERGO Baby, and Gameplay. Several of the URLs contain ‘.space’. Those three companies confirmed with BBB that the websites in question were not authorized retailers to sell their products.

The BBB says the New Britain address the websites associated themselves with does not exist, according to the town assessor.

The 25 websites under investigation are still actively taking orders and are not shipping products to consumers.

25 websites currently under investigation by the BBB (links not accessible from this image)

If you come across a possible scam or you think you have been a victim of a scam, report it to the BBB Scamtracker.