BBB of Connecticut warns of phishing scams for Prime Day

(WTNH) — Amazon’s Prime Day is in full effect now, with sales going on from Monday, June 21 to Tuesday, June 22. But with sales come scammers looking to capitalize on the buzz.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut (BBB) is alerting shoppers of various phishing scams.

Watch out for lookalike websites. Shoppers might receive unsolicited emails from places spoofing a major retailer. Never click links or download attachments from unknown emails.

Lookalikes might be found while browsing the web or on social media. Email or online ad, you can always hover your mouse over the link for it to reveal its true address next to the cursor.

Make sure the website is secure; look for the https in the URL. The S is for ‘secure’, and there will be a small lock icon in the address bar. Any URL with http and no S is not secure.

For hot products sold out everywhere, a seemingly great deal might be too good to be true. Scammers often trick shoppers by offering popular products at low prices.

Paying with a credit card is the best bet. That way, if any shady transactions happen, shoppers can contest it through their credit card company.