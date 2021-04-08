BBB warns about new scam targeting TSA pre-check, Global Entry applications

(WTNH) — As more Americans take to the skies, the new warning from the Better Business Bureau about websites preying on people making plans.

The BBB says more fake website are popping up pretending to be government sites. They claim to process your TSA pre-check or Global Entry application.

These programs are managed by the Department of Homeland Security. The phony sites are trying to charge people for the applications and not following through in a scam to gain access to your information and money.

Katherine Hutt, BBB chief communications officer, explained, “One of the most dangerous parts of this scam is that the information you have to share in order to get a Global Entry Pass is everything that a scammer needs for identity theft. Your name, your address, your birth date, your Social Security number, even your passport number.”

DHS is urging people to go through their official website dhs.gov to sign up for one of the programs.