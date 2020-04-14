BBB warns against sharing old high school photos due to scammers

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– Whether it’s graduating from a prestigious military academy or hometown high school, commencement ceremonies are full of joy, celebration, and pride.

This year the traditional ceremonies have been cancelled so people have been posting their own high school yearbook photos on Facebook and other social media sites in honor of the 2020 grads.

Luke Frey, of the Better Business Bureau serving Connecticut, warns that among those smiling at them may be scammers.

“You are telling everybody your high school and year that you actually graduated, so a lot of people might say that those are actually answers to a lot of security questions,” said Frey.

The BBB is also warning people not to fill out those online quizzes because they contain a lot of personal information that scammers can use.

Think about it. Your favorite pet’s name, your address, your mother’s maiden name. Some sound a lot like security questions or information which can get someone access to your online accounts.

“It may seem harmless while you’re actually doing it,” said Frey.

But the quizzes and even some of the ways you have to click on to the next question can bring people to sinister sites.

“If you could click on a link or go to a site that could potentially have popups,” said Frey. “It could potentially download malware onto your computer.”