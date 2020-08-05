BBB warns of fraudulent contractors when hiring for Isaias cleanup services

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Even with Tropical Storm Isaias leaving trees and wires damaged across Connecticut, it’s likely scammers will try to seek out victims.

The Better Business Bureau is asking homeowners to be aware of ‘fly-by-night contractors’ trying to take advantage of residential cleanup efforts.

The BBB says homeowners should do research on local companies before choosing one. They say it’s also a good idea to check with your insurance company to see what damages they specifically cover. Your insurance company can also recommend trusted contractors in your area.

The BBB recommends homeowners follow these tips when trying to hire a contractor:

Beware of door-to-door contractors. If a worker does show up at your door, research the company before hiring them.

For any contractor, verify they have the necessary licenses and insurance to work in your area.

Resist high-pressure sales, like getting a "good deal" if you hire them on the spot.

Watch for price gouging; obtain and compare three estimates to help you decide which price is most fair for the work getting done.

Do not rely on verbal promises. Instead, get everything in writing on a contract, including warranty information. Don't feel pressured to sign the contract before you're ready.

Never pay in full in advance of a project. Instead, arrange a payment schedule. Make a final payment only when the work is finished.

For more information, go to BBB.org.