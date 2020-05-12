Better Business Bureau of CT warns of COVID-19 contact tracing scams, purchasing puppies online

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Scammers are not taking a break during this pandemic.

The Better Business Bureau in Connecticut is warning about text messages that appear to be COVID contact tracing, alerting you that you were near someone who tested positive.

Just one of many increased scams right now.

Imagine getting this text alert saying that someone who came in contact with you tested positive for or has symptoms of COVID-19, with a link of some sort. This warning was posted by a police department in Maine.

“The CDC is not going to send you a text saying that any person you’ve come in contact with now has COVID-19,” said Luke Frey, Better Business Bureau.

Luke Frey with the Better Business Bureau of Connecticut with sound advice in these times. He’s seeing more COVID labeled scams right now and warns consumers never to click an unknown link.

“What is that link going to ask you to enter? Is it going to ask you every person who you’ve come in contact with over the last two weeks? Their email, their address, phone number so I think that’s really the scary part of it,” said Frey.

Mysterious links could also have malware and invade your device.

“It could take all of your contacts, look through all of your passwords, any apps, you have no idea what a link could do to your phone and your personal information,” said Frey.

And speaking of personal data, early “contact tracing” technology is raising privacy issues as plans are formed. His advice:

“I would really be cautious before downloading any type of contact tracing app that is not from approved or suggested by the government or CDC at this point,” said Frey.

And many complaints right now about puppy scams. One Connecticut woman just lost $1,200.

“Trying to purchase a pet online and the scammers had some COVID-19 related excuses as to why the pet didn’t come on time,” said Frey.

The Better Business Bureau has all kinds of information on COVID related scams and a tracker. For more information and how to research anyone selling puppies, click here.