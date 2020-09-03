Calls from Publishers Clearing House are a scam, East Hampton Police say

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A warning to those feeling lucky.

East Hampton police are saying residents have been receiving phone calls from scammers claiming they are from the Publishers Clearing House (PCH).

The scammer will tell the resident they’ve won the PCH contest and will ask for the person’s address and bank information. They may also ask them to pay taxes in advance for the prize. If the resident does not cooperate, the scammer may threaten to come and break down their doors.

PCH says they will never call, email, or write in advance to winners. Their Prize Patrol will simply show up at your home if you win. They will never ask for taxes for any fees in advance of a winner collecting a prize.

To learn more about avoiding PCH scams, click here.