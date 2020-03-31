CT Attorney General warns of scams exploiting coronavirus pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– As Americans gear up to cash stimulus checks during the Covid-19 pandemic, there are bad actors working to take advantage during this crisis.

Authorities want you to know what to look out for before it’s too late.

“Unfortunately, in moments like this people are trying to take advantage of their neighbors,” said AG William Tong.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and the State Department of Consumer Protection is fielding an uptick in reports of scam activity during the Covid-19 pandemic. Tong says now is the time to watch out for suspicious emails and phone calls.

“Saying in order to get a stimulus check, you’ve got to fill out your Census form online, which is totally false,” said Tong.

After Congress passed a $2 trillion economic stimulus package last week with aid for citizens and businesses, scammers began phishing for personal information to commit fraud against vulnerable citizens.

“Like your social security number, credit card information, bio-metric information about you and your family,” said Tong.

Scammers seeking to cash in on fear and vulnerability during the crisis, are also pretending to sell fake Covid-19 tests and claiming to be government workers. Tong says his office is working to track down these so called “bad actors.”

“We’re taking strong agressive action with the Department of Consumer Protection, DCP and also our federal partners the Federal Trade Commission,” said Tong.

Tong says often times these scammers are not in Connecticut or even in the United States, so tracking them down can be tough.

Authorities say the best source of defense is don’t give out personal information, especially your social security number.