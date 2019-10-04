Eversource, Attorney General, warns customer of new payment-over-the-phone scam

Breaking News
Leah Myers

(WTNH) — Eversource, along with the Attorney General, is warning customers about another scam.

The company says scammers are calling to say they need to install a new meter for customers to avoid being disconnected. But in order to do so, customers have to make an immediate $300 payment.

Attorney General William Tong said, “This is a scam. Your utility will not ask for instant payment and cannot threaten shut off without prior warning. If you receive this call, hang up the phone and do not pay a cent.”

Eversource says they will never ask for instant payment over the phone. You’re asked to call the company at 800-286-2000 and police if you get one of these calls.

You can also call Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Unit at 860-808-5420 to report the scam.

