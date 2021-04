HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s a new warning out from Hartford Police about a phone scam.

Police are getting complaints from Hartford residents claiming that they are getting calls and voicemails from Eversource demanding payment or their utilities will be shut off.

This is a scam. If you get a suspicious call, hang up or ignore it.

If you do have any questions about your account, call your Eversource office directly.