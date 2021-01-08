Watch out for scammers trying to get your second stimulus checks, consumer protection officials warn

(WTNH) — The second round of federal stimulus checks are starting to arrive in bank accounts nationwide, and that means scam artists could be looking to take advantage.

Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong and Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull are warning residents to look out for people claiming to be with the federal government.

Here’s what you should know:

No one from the federal government will call and ask for personal information or bank and credit card information.

No one from the feds will ask for upfront payments for fees or charges.

Some people will receive payment in the form of a prepaid card. This is NOT a scam.

If you get a suspicious call or have concerns, contact the Attorney General’s office at 860-808-5000 or attorney.general@ct.gov or the Department of Consumer Protection at dcp.complaints@ct.gov.