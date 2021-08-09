‘POTENTIAL SPAM’: CT AG Tong urging FCC to take further action to prevent scam, robocalls

Conn. (WTNH) — Are you getting inundated with those annoying robocalls? Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is urging the FCC to take action. Not only are those calls annoying, but they could be costly.

AG Tong is lobbying for smaller telephone companies to implement caller ID technology called Stir/Shaken. Major carriers were already required to adopt this technology by June of 2021.

Technically, smaller companies have another two years to act, but AG Tong is lobbying the FCC to move up the deadline.

“Many people I’m sure have realized that now you get ‘potential spam’ as a message on your cell phone if there’s a call coming in, that’s Stir/Shaken, and that’s working,” the attorney general explained. “We’re getting killed by a deluge of robocalls every single day. And, by the way, we’ve talked about this a lot…People get scammed every which way. And it happens through robocalls.”

Under the Traced Act, phone companies are required to implement the Stir/Shaken technology. The Traced Act was introduced by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

When asked if companies could face sanctions, AG Tong said if he feels like they are “dragging their feet” in bad faith, he’s prepared to take action.