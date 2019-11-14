State judicial officials warn of new phone scam

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Judicial Branches Office of Victims Services is warning people of a new phone scam following multiple reports.

They say scammers are falsely representing the federal Office for Victims of Crime (OVC), trying to obtain personal information from the call recipient.

The scammers call from a local number and provide a case number.

If you get one of these calls, do not give away your personal information. Report it to the OVC Resource Center at the National Criminal Justice Reference Service at 800-851-3420.

You can also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357.