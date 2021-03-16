State officials warn of several reported COVID-19 vaccine scams

Syringes with doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, are shown next to vaccination cards, Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the first day of operations at a mass vaccination site at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle, which adjoins the field where the NFL football Seattle Seahawks and the MLS soccer Seattle Sounders play their games. The site, which is the largest civilian-run vaccination site in the country, will operate only a few days a week until city and county officials can get more doses of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong are warning residents of the many ways scammers are trying to take advantage of those seeking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Office of the Attorney General and the state Department of Consumer Protection have discovered these new scams consumers need to watch out for:

Fraudsters posing as COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer have sent consumers a survey offering rewards for their opinions on the vaccine. In return, consumers are asked to provide credit card information. State officials warn that this is a scam to rip people off. Some fraudsters have impersonated the governor’s office, sending letters to consumers, suggesting the vaccine is dangerous and directing them to websites with more misinformation. Health officials say the COVID-19 vaccine has been medically proven to be safe and effective, and consumers are asked not to click on those links; they may be set up to steal personal information. Scammers posing as vaccinators may ask for sensitive information, like a Social Security number or bank information. Consumers will never be asked for this information to receive the vaccine.

State officials say consumers do not need to pay anything to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine or pay for the appointment. The vaccine is only being offered at federal and state-approved locations at no cost to anyone.

Consumers are also asked to refrain from sharing personal, financial, or medical information with unfamiliar people. Healthcare providers and authorized vaccine providers will not contact consumers for a Social Security number, credit card number, or bank account number in connection to the vaccine. If you receive any suspicious emails concerning the vaccine, contact your healthcare or vaccine provider.

You can report vaccine-related scams or suspicious practices to local law enforcement or local public health officials. You can also contact the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection by emailing them at dcp.complaints@ct.gov or contact the Office of the Attorney General at 860-808-5318 or attorney.general@ct.gov.