The Better Business Bureau warns about email scam

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Better Business Bureau wants businesses to be careful responding to emails that could be scams.

According to the BBB, there are many fraudulent emails being sent in an attempt to con businesses into sending confidential information like a federal employer identification numbers.

Back in September of this year, the BBB released an international investigation that showed that business email compromise scams have been occurring more and more frequently lately and they have cost businesses and many other organizations more than $3 billion since 2016.

In order to help prevent businesses from being scammed the BBB has a few tips to discover fraudulent emails.

Who is it from? Make sure the email address look legitimate. Any emails coming from the BBB will be from an “@ct.bbb.org”. Where is the email taking you? If there is a link in an email and you don’t know who the email is from then do not click on the link. When looking at the web address just hover your mouse over the link and double check if the link is actually taking you to where it says it is. What is the email actually saying? Many times the emails are very generic but want you to click on attachments, do not click on anything attached to an unknown email.

According to the BBB, a business can confirm if an email is real by calling the person that sent the email and double checking if the request to send money or information in the email is real.

The BBB wants businesses to be safe and wants them to know that if they ever receive an email from them that they can’t tell is real, please call 860-740-4500.