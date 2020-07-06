Breaking News
PD: 6-year-old girl dies in Waterbury crash caused by drunk driver

 

Scene cleared after New Haven Police investigate 'unattended package' near Yale School of Medicine building

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven police Hazardous Devices Unit was called to the scene of an unattended package near a medical building on Cedar Street near Congress Avenue Monday morning.

Yale security called for assistance just after 9 a.m. Units from the Connecticut State Police and New Haven police responded to the scene and blocked a portion of Cedar street off to pedestrians and motorists.

According to police on the scene, a person located an empty shipping container and called for assistance.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the package was determined to pose no threat and the scene was cleared.

