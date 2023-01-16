MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An event honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Albert Owens returned for its 37th year in Meriden.

King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in August 1963. All these years later, communities across Connecticut and the country are still working towards ending inequality in all aspects of life.

“Here we are, 60 years later, often reflecting, ‘what would Dr. King think of us today,’” Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati (D-Conn) said.

The 37th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. and Albert Owens Scholarship Breakfast at Maloney High School Monday morning drew over 200 people, including students, parents, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Conn.), and State Comptroller Sean Scanlon (D-Conn).

“Events like this remind us every day the power of Dr. King and the power of all of us to come together and to try and make our cities and state a better place, and that’s what the day is all about,” Scanlon said.

The celebration also honored local students that wrote essays about King’s legacy and his message that’s still spreading today.

“Boys, girls, all colors, all shapes, all sizes, we’re all the same. There’s nothing different,” said student Amaliah Soto. “We all live in the same place, so we shouldn’t be treated differently.”

The powerful message of King will live on, but at the same time, Greater Hartford NAACP member Brandon McGee says more needs to be done to encourage equality.

“Get to work,” McGee said. “Dr. King stood for all people and created opportunities for those folks. I think it’s important we remember not to take a day off, but we’re on to work toward that greater cause.”