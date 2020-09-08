School districts around CT reopen Tuesday

(WTNH) — School districts around the state reopened Tuesday in various forms – some fully in-person, some using a hybrid plan with some students learning both in-person and remotely.

‘Unprecedented’ gets thrown around a lot these days, and with good reason. This year, school districts are not only worried about teaching students but also about keeping students safe from a wide-spread virus.

Some of the districts that reopened Tuesday include West Hartford, Berlin, Bloomfield, Bridgeport, Manchester, Milford, Waterbury, West Haven and several others. New Britain schools also opened Tuesday – for them, it was a delayed start, as they were originally scheduled to reopen on Thursday, September 3.

News 8 spoke with the Executive Director for Connecticut’s School Superintendents Fran Rabinowitz Monday before many of these schools reopened. She says the superintendents she spoke with say, so far, things are going well and their biggest hope is that things run smoothly Tuesday.

One thing they worried about all summer is children not wearing masks in class. Rabinowitz says so far that hasn’t been a major problem. However, she says many districts did not anticipate such a large turnout for drop-off and pick-up.

“In many cases, parents chose to drive their children to school rather than take the bus. So drop off and pick up are very congested and we didn’t really think a whole lot about that prior to,” she explained.

She says she hopes district leaders watched these issues last week and hopefully will be ready for a lot of cars.

She says as long as districts remember to put students first, it will be a good school year.