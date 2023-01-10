NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A school employee has been charged after allegedly calling in a bomb threat to the school where she works in North Haven.

Police said on Tuesday morning around 7 a.m., the department was contacted by a caller who claimed her daughter was afraid to go to school due to a supposed bomb threat. According to police, the caller was uncooperative and would not provide any additional information before hanging up on the dispatcher.

According to police, while the school is located in North Haven, it is not a North Haven public school.

Investigators were able to determine the threat to be non-credible and were able to identify the caller as an employee of that school.

Around 11:30 a.m., North Haven police arrested 37-year-old Sharthia Bradley. She was charged with breach of peace, false report of an incident and misuse of the 911 system.