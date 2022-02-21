(WTNH) — School officials are investigating an allegation of an “inappropriate racial comment” made at a recent basketball game between Somers and Windsor Locks.

The superintendents of both school districts said they are working together to investigate the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

This comes after two other recent incidents where fans at basketball games were accused of making racist remarks toward players, one at a game between Ledyard High School and Colchester’s Bacon Academy on Feb. 5 and the other on Feb. 10, at a girl’s game between Platt High School and Lewis Mills High School.

