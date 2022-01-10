School officials suspected of failing to report sex conduct

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: An empty classroom is seen ahead of school re-opening on May 11, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut prosecutors are investigating whether three high school administrators failed to report a sexual misconduct complaint filed against a teacher by a student.

The Office of the Chief State’s Attorney told The Day of New London that prosecutors are looking into whether a law was violated that requires people in certain positions to report suspected child abuse.

A state police spokesperson told The Day that a Montville police officer was the first to report the suspected conduct to the Department of Children and Families. The case involves a teacher who allegedly made comments to a 14-year-old girl in class.

