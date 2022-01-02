Schools in Darien, Woodbridge delay start schedule amid new COVID protocols

DARIEN, WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Some schools will have a delayed start time this week as districts navigate new COVID-19 protocols.

According to Woodbridge Public Schools’ Superintendent Jennifer Byars, Amity Regional High School will operate on a two-hour delay start schedule on Monday, January 3. The delayed start will only apply to students, as staff will still be expected to report on a regular, full-day schedule, Byars said in an email sent out to the Amity community.

The decision to operate on a late start-schedule Monday is due to new COVID-19 protocols. Byars explained that contract tracing has been discontinued due to the “very low transmission” of the virus in the school setting, as well as the need to assist school nursing staff in working with staff and families’ confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The delay will allow the school staff to fully review the new guidelines and permit the school nursing staff time to contact families who reported positive COVID-19 cases over the winter break. Additionally, administration staff will have time to assess staffing levels and plan for substitute coverage for staff who are absent and distribute any PPE supplies that have arrived for school staff. Teachers can also use this time to plan as the number of students learning remotely increases.

Following Monday’s delay, Byars said the school expects to return to its normal operation hours and full days of in-person learning. Moving forward, students who have tested positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for at least five days, or longer if symptoms persist. Then, they will have to wear a mask in-person for an additional five days while around others.

Similar to Amity, Darien Public Schools have made the decision to operate on a two-hour delayed schedule on Monday. DPS Superintendent Alan Addley shared the decision in a letter on December 30 to parents, noting that the delay is due to the expected but undetermined number of students to be quarantined. The delay will also provide teachers with the opportunity to prepare for remote and in-person learning for their students.

Since December 22, 2021, 72 cases have been reported in the district. Going forward, Addley said the district will continue to encourage testing for COVID, provide remote opportunities for students for five consecutive days, and suspend contact tracing in order for nurses to assess sick individuals and communicate messages to families.

Addley noted that the district’s medical team will continue “to meet, closely monitor the situation and make decisions for the health and safety of our students and staff.”