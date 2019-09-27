Scott McDonnell says goodbye to News 8

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Scott McDonnell has said goodbye to WTNH.

McDonnell, who joined the News 8 three years ago, has accepted a position at WFXT in Boston.

McDonnell said he’s happy to call Boston home once again but sad to leave Connecticut.

Friends!What an amazing three years it's been here at WTNH News 8I've met so many fantastic & inspiring people inside… Posted by Scott McDonnell on Friday, September 27, 2019

“I’ve met so many great people here at News 8, not only in the building but outside the building — outside at dinner, at events, stories I’ve covered,” McDonnell said during the 6 p.m. newscast. “So, I’m just so thankful for the opportunity that I’ve been given here, and I hope I did a good job for everybody at home, and I’m going to miss everyone. Thank you so much!”

McDonnell’s last piece with WNTH: Criminals can use fitness apps to track your daily routines, personal information, experts say