NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Southern Connecticut State University has canceled its evening classes on Tuesday because of a power outage on campus.

The University will close at 4:45 p.m. and all evening classes for today (Tuesday, Sept. 17) are canceled, due to an ongoing power outage on campus. Connecticut Hall will be open for its normal hours until 10 p.m., but all other food service locations on campus will be closed. — Southern Connecticut State University🦉 (@SCSU) September 17, 2019

The university did not say what caused the outage.

Officials said the university closed at 4:45 p.m.

Connecticut Hall will be open for its normal hours until 10 p.m. All other food service locations on campus will be closed.