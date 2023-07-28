WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The search is on for a teenager who went missing from a Westerly beach Thursday evening, 12 News has learned.

Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella tells 12 News the 15-year-old New London boy was swimming near the jetty with his family at Dune’s Park Beach when he suddenly vanished beneath the waves.

Gingerella said the search has turned into a recovery effort, since it is unlikely the boy will be found alive due to the rough surf.

Crews are focusing their search on the area around the jetty for the missing man.



You can see just how rough the surf is due to tonight’s storm. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Z4HObrS6UN — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) July 28, 2023

The U.S. Coast Guard was seen circling the beach with a helicopter as several boats trawled the waters below. Divers jumped into the water as well, but came up empty in their initial search.

The search was called off at 11 p.m. because of the hazardous conditions, though the U.S. Coast Guard said crews will continue looking periodically throughout the night.

Gingerella said the search will resume in full force Friday morning.