Editor’s note: Due to incorrect information from the Connecticut State Police, a previous version of this story had the incorrect name of the suspect.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are searching for a suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court on Lafayette Street on Thursday.

State police said judicial marshals notified them around 12:05 p.m. that 24-year-old Marico Ellis, of Hartford, had left the courthouse. Ellis is the subject of active re-arrest warrants, according to state police.

According to the Connecticut Judicial Branch, Ellis was appearing before a judge and thought the judge may raise his bond. Instead of sitting through the court proceeding, Ellis jumped over several gallery pews, making it out of the courtroom and courthouse, heading toward Park Street.

The judge then ordered Ellis to be re-arrested with bonds nearing $2 million, according to the Connecticut Judicial Branch.

Ellis was last seen on foot, wearing black and black pants, and no shoes. The Connecticut Judicial Branch said the suspect’s shoes fell off as he fled.

Hartford police and other law enforcement agencies are assisting state police in searching for Ellis.

State police ask the public not to approach Ellis. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Marico Ellis (Credit: Connecticut State Police)

According to the judicial branch’s website, Ellis was in court Thursday concerning the following charges:

Criminal possession of a pistol

Violation of probation

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell

Illegal alteration of firearm identification

Criminal possession of a pistol

Illegal possession of a large magazine

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Second-degree assault

First-degree threatening

Reckless endangerment

Second-degree assault

