Edward Maglio Erik Antonio-Reyes

Waterbury, Conn. (WTNH) – On February 25th Waterbury Police arrested Edward Maglio and Erik Antonio-Reyes for possession of various weapons and Narcotics. Police performed a search and seizure of separate properties located in Waterbury and Wolcott where they found four different caliber pistols, a 12.GA shotgun, a .357 Magnum revolver, 4 lbs of cannabis, almost $2,000 and hundreds of fentanyl pills.

Edward Maglio has been charged with possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute and the operation of a drug factory. Erik Antonio-Reyes faces the same charges in addition to possession and intent to sell narcotics, the transfer/sale of the six weapons, failure to declare a high capacity magazine and criminal impersonation.

Maglio was released by the Waterbury Police Department with a court date yet to be scheduled. Antonio-Reyes is still being held by the Connecticut Department of Corrections on a $750k bond.