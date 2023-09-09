DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A second-alarm fire broke out at a home around 2 a.m. Saturday in Danbury.

The Danbury 911 center responded to a structure fire on Walnut Trail with multiple explosions heard. The fire spread throughout the first and second floors of the home.

The Danbury Fire Department evacuated one person from the home who was transported to a hospital for minor injuries. No firefighters were injured during the rescue.

Officials said firefighters stayed on the scene for about four hours to ensure the fire was controlled. The American Red Cross and the city’s Office of Emergency Management arrived on scene to provide support to residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.