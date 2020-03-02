Second death from coronavirus announced in Washington state

SEATTLE, Wash. (WTNH/AP) — The King County Public Health Department in Washington has announced the second death from coronavirus in the state.

Seattle & King County announced on Sunday afternoon that there were four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in King County residents, including the second death on Saturday of a man in his 70’s.

Researchers said coronavirus it may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the greater Seattle area.

The two individuals who died from coronavirus had underlying health conditions and both were being treated at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington, east of Seattle.

Washington state now has 12 confirmed cases.