(WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking the public to help them out with a seasonal problem.

If you see a pothole on state roads, they are asking you to report it so they can fix it faster.

The DOT does regular maintenance work on potholes this time of year. If you see a pothole you can call 860-594-2560 or report it online at DOT.customercare@ct.gov.