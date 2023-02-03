FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school.

Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race.

Cavanna said school officials were notified and were able to quickly identify the student responsible.

According to Cavanna, the student will be held accountable for their actions.

“I want to commend the students who removed the signs and notified staff,” Cavanna said in his letter. “These students showed exemplary behavior and underscore how we hope all students will conduct themselves.”

Cavanna said the school will work with the Anti-Defamation League in designing and implementing programs within the school.