Sen. Blumenthal calling for rideshare companies to disclose safety procedures

(WTNH) — In a push to make rideshare companies safer for passengers, Senator Richard Blumenthal is demanding that Lyft and Uber improve their response to sexual assaults.

Sen. Blumenthal wants the companies to immediately disclose their standardization processes for evaluating sexual assault complaints and how they audit companies they use for background checks.

He says if the companies continue to block requests for safety information, there will need to be a congressional hearing.

