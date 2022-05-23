(WTNH) – State officials are calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow infant formula access online.

At 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Senator Richard Blumenthal will call on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow WIC participants to purchase baby formula online. He says this will eliminate a barrier for Connecticut families struggling to find formula in stores.

This comes amid a baby formula shortage across the country.

Blumenthal said during a May 17 hearing that, unlike other caregivers who may be able to purchase formula online, WIC participants are unable to use their benefits to purchase formula online.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.